'She is coming back': Kangana Ranaut announces release of Chandramukhi 2 with poster, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

Stills of Kangana Ranaut with Chandramukhi 2 poster

Kangana Ranaut announced the release month of the upcoming horror-comedy, Chandramukhi 2, with the movie's first poster. The upcoming movie is the direct sequel to 2005 Chandramukhi, and it stars Raghava Lawrence with Kangana. Chandramukhi 2 will hit the screens in September on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday, Kangana shared the posters on Chandramukhi 2 on Instagram, and announced her arrival, with the caption, "This September she is coming back… Are you ready? #chandramukhi2."

Here's the post

Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film Chandramukhi (2005). It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. As soon as the poster was released, fans reacted. An internet user wrote, "Queen for a reason." Another internet user wrote, "Omg can't wait to see you.. blockbuster loading." A fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting." An internet user wrote, "Oh my god, I am very excited for #chandramukhi2." Another internet user wrote, "Waiting to see."

Lyca Productions, the banner behind Chandramukhi 2, shared the film's release date on its official Twitter page. "We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much-awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! (sic)" the banner said in the post. Vasu is returning to the director's chair for "Chandramukhi 2" and Oscar winner M M Keeravaani has composed music for the film.

In the prequel, Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth, Jyothika, and Prabhu in the lead roles. The film was the remake of the Malayalam superhit Manichitrathazhu (1993). The Malayalam film was even remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.