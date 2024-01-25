Twitter
Kamya Punjabi feels this contestant can win Bigg Boss 17, compares finalist with BB1 winner Rahul Roy, fans react

Kamya Punjabi's prediction for Bigg Boss 17 has surprised netizens, and many of them have agreed with her as well, including Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

As Bigg Boss 17 is a few days away from its grand finale, Kamya Punjabi has dropped a hint about the winner of BB17. Currently, the Top 5 contestants fighting for the trophy are Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. 

TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has predicted the potential winner of BB17, and it's neither Ankita nor Abhishek, Mannara, or Munawar. Yes, Kamya thinks that housemates and the audience are underestimating Arun Mahashetty, and he could be the dark horse winner of Bigg Boss 17. On X (formerly Twitter), Kamya expressed her views, and compared Arun, with Bigg Boss Season One winner Rahul Roy. "How is it that nobody is considering #ArunMahashetty as a competition? Naa ghar ke andar aur naa ghar ke baahar…Waise kisiko Rahul Roy yaad hai?  #JustSaying  #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Here's the tweet

After Kamya's tweet, several netizens agreed with her. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharya tweeted, "Trust me aaj yahin khayal mujhe bhi aaya." A fan wrote, "Better than Mannara winning." Another fan wrote, "#ArunMashettey ek aise contestant hai jo puri dignity ke saath aur ladkiyo ke saath complete respect aur maintain karte huye shabd ka istemaal Kiya hai. Khair waise bhi as expected ap kya jano izzat aur dignity." A netizen wrote, "I hear you but that was the first season and after that, if they do this everyone will come and not do anything in the show going forward. He is good but maybe not great for #BiggBos17." 

One of the netizens slammed Kamya for comparing Rahul with Arun, "Excuse me @iamkamyapunjabi Rahul Sir was the mastermind of the house! Season 1 dekha nahi hai toh kuch kahi bhi math! He single-handedly kicked tough competition like Rakhi and Rupali out of the house." The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be telecast on Sunday, January 28, from 6 pm to 12 am. 

