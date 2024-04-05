Twitter
Bollywood

Kamsin Kali: Dhanashree, Tony Kakkar's sizzling chemistry in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 song wins internet, fans say 'bawaal'

Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree exude effortless coolness, perfectly complementing the film’s backdrop of social media and the digital world.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Following the release of its intriguing posters, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has ignited excitement among audiences. The recent unveiling of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose provided a tantalizing glimpse into its bold and gripping narrative, reinforced by a disclaimer from producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee.

Now, the musical journey begins with the energetic Kamsin Kali, featuring Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree. The makers have unveiled the teaser of Kamsin Kali, offering a sneak peek into its vibrant, upbeat vibes. With its release, the song captivates with its lively tunes, setting the stage for an infectious party anthem.

Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree exude effortless coolness, perfectly complementing the film’s backdrop of social media and the digital world. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s vocals add further zest to this peppy track, guaranteed to get you dancing.

One one the social media users wrote, "They choreographed each person !... every person doing different things in different time !.. there's no one for just being there...each one of them acting..even the chair!..you can focus on only one person and watch what he's doing. It's very impressive!" The second one said, "Are we not gonna talk about the enemy gaze between Sonakshi and Aditi...the set designing, and cinematography is amazing." The second one said, "The incredible Sonakshi. There are no words to describe how beautiful she is. Bravo. Here she is an Indian beauty and a real talent."

Watch out for the song Kamsin Kali released on the Saregama YouTube channel and all key audio streaming apps. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Cult Movies, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee Production, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is set to hit screens on April 19, 2024.

