Kamal Haasan watches key sequence of Indian 2 and gifts expensive watch to Shankar, its price will leave you shocked

Kamal Haasan gifts expensive watch to filmmaker Shankar

Kamal Haasan is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie Indian 2 helmed by S Shankar. The actor recently revealed that he watched the key sequence in the movie and was so impressed by it that he gifted an expensive watch to the filmmaker.

On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter and shared a photo with Shankar gifting him a watch after being impressed by watching the ‘main scenes’ in the movie Indian 2. He wrote, “I watched the main scenes of 'Indian 2' today. My best wishes @shankarshanmugh My advice is that this should not be your peak. Because this is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don't take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights. dear Kamal Haasan.”

After watching the key scenes from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan gifted a Panerai Luminor watch to Shankar as a token of appreciation and the cost of the watch is a whopping Rs 8,00,000.

Replying to Kamal Haasan’s tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude and joy sir.I will never stop giving it my best! And needless to say, your performance and presence brought an essential essence to the film. Thank you for the token to commemorate this very special moment. I will cherish this feeling.”

Indian 2 is a sequel to the iconic 1996 film Indian and fans are eager to know if the sequel of the movie will match up to the level of the original. Other than Kamal Haasan, the film also stars S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

The 1996 film Indian also starred Kamal Haasan and was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at Oscars. The actor also won National Award for the Best Actor for the film and fans can’t wait to seen Kamal Haasan’s magic onscreen again.