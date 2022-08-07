Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk as she get ready for shoot, writes 'in memory of mom’s guilt'

Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

In order to provide people with a glimpse into the life of a working parent, Kalki Koechlin uploaded a photo. While getting ready for a shot, the actor is shown sitting with a breast pump on. She posted the old photo to Instagram with a comment that contained a touch of "mom's guilt."

Kalki wrote along with the photo, “In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies #workingmama #whatwecarry #motherhood #theelephantinthewomb #happysunday.”

In February 2020, Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg had a baby girl. They named her Sappho. Kalki frequently posts adorable images and videos from her life following the birth of the child.

Kalki recently shared her tough breast engorgement experience in a video shared on Instagram. She wrote along with it, “I do feel like in society it’s all about the baby, and not enough about the mothers. Both of them need to find their comfort zones in this early and challenging stage of growth. I realised It’s so easy to say from the outside that you don’t have to breastfeed, you can just use the breast pump or formula. But when you’re in it, you feel so many pressures. After many sleepless nights, a scary (and painful) breast engorgement experience, the wondrous process of learning how to communicate with my baby, and with a little help from the professionals, I found my way through it.”

She described a breast engorgement experience where she had to visit a clinic to have the doctors help her knead out the extra milk since she had become terrified.

In the upcoming second season of the web series Made In Heaven, Kalki is anticipated to appear. She has already appeared in the films Emma and Ange and Goldfish.