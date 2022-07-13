Kajol admits she was offered Aarya before Sushmita Sen, reveals why she rejected web show

Kajol-Sushmita Sen/File photos

Bollywood actress Kajol recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry. Speaking about the same in a recent interview, Kajol said that 'it's a shocker' while stating that she's "overwhelmed" and "grateful" that wonderful scripts and characters came along her way in her journey in the film industry.

Speaking with Hindustan Times said about completing 30 years in Bollywood, Kajol said, "I didn't even realise that I'm completing 30 years. Pata bhi nahi chala aur 30 saal guzaar gaye. I'm overwhelmed with it. It feels like I started yesterday. Then I look at my kids and I'm like bacche bhi bade ho gaye toh time toh paas hua hoga zarur."

She added, "I feel grateful that there have been so many people who have given me such wonderful scripts and characters - from Abbas -Mustan to Karan (Johar, director) Adi (Aditya Chopra, filmmaker) to my husband (Ajay Devgn) who was not my husband at that time."

During the chat, Kajol also revealed that she will soon be seen on OTT. however, she kept the details of the project under wraps. Kajol, however, did talk about the digital space and said that OTT does give artists a platform to be a "little freer." Talking about the shortcoming of making a film for the theatres, Kajol said that there are a lot of limitations. She said that there are a lot of things one can't do on the big screen and therefore, writing needs to adapt accordingly. "...itni saari cheezein hoti hain jo aap nahi kar sakte screen pe. Writing mein change karna padta hain. You cannot do this, say this and such. That in itself has a lot of restrictions on it. And then you worry about morcha lagega, political pressure, kuch aur hoga," Kajol told the portal.

While chatting about the digital space and the many advantages of the OTT world, Kajol also admitted that she was offered Sushmita Sen's Aarya. "I was (approached)," Kajol admitted to the portal when asked if she could have made her debut years ago with Ram Madhvani's Emmy-nominated series.

About whether she has watched the series, Kajol told HT, "I did and I liked the script very much. But it didn't work out for me personally at that time." When asked if she backed out due to date issues, Kajol averred, "There were other reasons for it."

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga which also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanzi Azmi. It was directed by Renuka Shahane. Reportedly, Kajol will be next seen in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi.