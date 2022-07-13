Pooja Hegde raises temperature in bikini and sheer shirt set, photos break the internet

Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Actress Pooja Hedge who has been part of some big budgets films of late misses no opportunity to entertain her fans and update them about her personal and professional life on social media. Besides her magnetic onscreen presence that leaves her fans in awe of her, Pooja also always leaves her followers on social media stunned with her fashion statement.

Recently, Pooja posted a string of stunning pictures from her vacation on her social media account. Pooja took to her Instagram handle and treated fans once again with some breathtaking photos of herself from her Bangkok trip.

In the first picture, the actor exuded beach vibes in a white bikini that she teamed up with a light-yellow, see-through shrug. Pooja was seen looking up and embracing the breeze on her face while keeping one arm up to show excitement and enjoy the moment to the fullest.

In the second image, the Housefull 4 diva flaunted her knotted bikini by keeping her back to the camera. In the third picture, all smiling Pooja struck a stunning pose. To complement her entire beachy look, she kept her tresses open. For accessories, she chose matching dark yellow shade earrings. The South star wore subtle makeup with nude lips.

As soon as the pictures were posted, her fans and followers garnered heart and fire comments.

Check out the pictures below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as the female lead role alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. The movie was helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022.