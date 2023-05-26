Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Pradhanmantri ke navaratna hain hum': Kailash Kher lashes out at Khelo India event for hour-long wait, video goes viral

Kailash Kher reacted angrily at being made to wait for an hour at Khelo India University Games in Lucknow and scolded the organisers in a now-viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

'Pradhanmantri ke navaratna hain hum': Kailash Kher lashes out at Khelo India event for hour-long wait, video goes viral
Kailash Kher at Lucknow

A video of singer Kailash Kher from a Khelo India event in Lucknow has gone viral on social media. The video shows part of Kher’s angry reaction to being kept waiting at the event and alleged mismanagement there. Netizens have given mixed reactions to the video with some supporting the singer while others calling him entitled.

The video, shared from multiple angles, shows a 30-second bit of Kailash Kher’s speech from the stage of the Khelo India event held in Lucknow on Thursday night. Speaking in Hindi, Kher says loudly, “Pradhanmantri ji ke navratna hain hum. Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezaar karaya, uske baad tameez naam ki koi cheez hi nahi hai. (I am one of the Prime Minister’s nine gems. Learn some manners. You made me wait one hour and after that, there are no manners).”

As the crowd seems to cheer him, the singer continues to scold the organisers there, adding, “Ye kya hai ye Khelo India. Khelo India tab hai jab hum khush hain. Gharwale khush hain to baaharwale khush honge. Tameez seekho, hoshiyaari jhaad rahe ho. Koi kisi ko kaam karna aata nahi hai. (What is this Khelo India. This will be successful when we are happy. When the people inside are happy only then will people outside be happy. Learn some manners and don’t try to be oversmart. Nobody knows how to work here).”

The video was shot at the iaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow on Thursday evening. At the end of the clip, miffed at not being allowed to sing, Kailash Kher is seen going off the stage.

After the video was shared online, many fans supported Kher. “This is disrespect to a senior artiste like him,” wrote one. Another added, “He is right to call out incompetent people like this,” said another. However, there were many who were not too pleased with the tone the singer took. “Why is he being so rude over a little delay,” asked one. Others were irked at him invoking the Prime Minister’s name. “Why is he using PM name. That is so entitled,” tweeted one person.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.