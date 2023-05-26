'Pradhanmantri ke navaratna hain hum': Kailash Kher lashes out at Khelo India event for hour-long wait, video goes viral

Kailash Kher at Lucknow

A video of singer Kailash Kher from a Khelo India event in Lucknow has gone viral on social media. The video shows part of Kher’s angry reaction to being kept waiting at the event and alleged mismanagement there. Netizens have given mixed reactions to the video with some supporting the singer while others calling him entitled.

The video, shared from multiple angles, shows a 30-second bit of Kailash Kher’s speech from the stage of the Khelo India event held in Lucknow on Thursday night. Speaking in Hindi, Kher says loudly, “Pradhanmantri ji ke navratna hain hum. Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezaar karaya, uske baad tameez naam ki koi cheez hi nahi hai. (I am one of the Prime Minister’s nine gems. Learn some manners. You made me wait one hour and after that, there are no manners).”

As the crowd seems to cheer him, the singer continues to scold the organisers there, adding, “Ye kya hai ye Khelo India. Khelo India tab hai jab hum khush hain. Gharwale khush hain to baaharwale khush honge. Tameez seekho, hoshiyaari jhaad rahe ho. Koi kisi ko kaam karna aata nahi hai. (What is this Khelo India. This will be successful when we are happy. When the people inside are happy only then will people outside be happy. Learn some manners and don’t try to be oversmart. Nobody knows how to work here).”

The video was shot at the iaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow on Thursday evening. At the end of the clip, miffed at not being allowed to sing, Kailash Kher is seen going off the stage.

After the video was shared online, many fans supported Kher. “This is disrespect to a senior artiste like him,” wrote one. Another added, “He is right to call out incompetent people like this,” said another. However, there were many who were not too pleased with the tone the singer took. “Why is he being so rude over a little delay,” asked one. Others were irked at him invoking the Prime Minister’s name. “Why is he using PM name. That is so entitled,” tweeted one person.