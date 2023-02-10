Search icon
Kailash Kher reveals he attempted suicide in his early 20s: 'I was failing in everything'

Before becoming a singer, Kailash tried his luck in the export business and even as a priest, but he failed everywhere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher recalled his initial struggle and revealed that he had decided to end his life by suicide. In a recent interview with ANI, Kailash added that before gaining fame as a singer, he has done many other jobs, but failed in all. 

"I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed." Kher further added that after facing several problems in business, he went to Rishikesh to become a pandit (priest). However, he felt like a misfit there as well. "My fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga."

After jumping into the river, a person nearby the riverbed jumped and saved him. After saving Kher, the person asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? (Why did you jump when you don’t know how to swim?)’ And Kailash replied, "'Marne (to die)'…aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe (after learning about my intentions of suicide, he hit on my head),” he added. After the incident, he locked himself in his room the next day, without any meal. Kher added that he kept wondering about his existence and tried communicating with God during this tough phase.

Kailash Kher has given several chartbuster songs such as Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Chand Sifarish, Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi, Ya Rabba and Arziyan among others under his credit. Kailash Kher has given several chartbuster songs such as Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Chand Sifarish, Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi, Ya Rabba and Arziyan and others. Earlier in January, Kailash was attacked by audience members during his recent stage performance at Hampi Utsav. The singer met with an unexpected reaction from the audience as the two attendees demanded the singer to sing Kannada songs. The two youths were arrested by the police. 

(With inputs from ANI)

