'Kabir Singh' teaser: Shahid Kapoor packs a solid punch in different shades of lover, doctor and rebel without a cause

Finally, the much-awaited teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is out. The minute-long video show enough glimpses which prove that Shahid was the perfect choice for the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. In the teaser, we get to see all shades of Kabir from a doctor, lover to a rebel. The talented actor has got into the skin of the character with finesse and will leave you obsessed with him by the end of the teaser.

Kabir Singh is a story about an academic topper medical student who has anger issues. He loses his calm within a drop of his hat and has crazy violent streaks. The teaser shows how despite being a successful surgeon, Kabir is addicted to cigarette, alcohol and even drugs. Only one glimpse of Kiara Advani, the female lead is shown, where she gets a peck on her cheek from Shahid. If you have seen the original Arjun Reddy, you know how funny and cute this scene is!

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of Kabir Singh below:

We can't wait for the trailer to be out soon!

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also helmed Arjun Reddy. Shahid has stepped into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda perfectly and the teaser shows what a talented actor he is from the current generation.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishna Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019. This is the first outing of Shahid and Kiara on the big screen.