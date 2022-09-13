Search icon
Jiah Khan suicide case: HC rejects her mother's plea seeking re-investigation against Sooraj Pancholi

As per Rabia Khan, her daughter Jiah Khan, who allegedly committed suicide, was murdered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Credit: File photo

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

For other unversed, the actress allegedly committed suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the nine-year-old case. The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, with abetting her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by an independent and special agency with assistance from the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As per Rabia Khan, her daughter was murdered. Her advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary argued that the case was first probed by the Mumbai police and noticing "certain flaws and incorrect approach", Rabia Khan moved the HC and the probe was then transferred to the CBI in July 2014.

However, the central agency, too, committed the same "errors" and hence the case has to be re-investigated. The court noted the petitioner was weakening her own case by filing such a plea.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the premier agency has investigated the case fairly. The bench dismissed Rabia Khan's plea and said it would pass a detailed order later. (With inputs from PTI)

