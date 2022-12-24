Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she has ever made out out in public: 'I have hidden in...'

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has made some shocking revelations, and she even opened up about 'making out in public,' using fame for freebies, and how she evades the paparazzi. In an interview with the Times of India, Janhvi was asked about making out in the public. Kapoor became shy but she revealed, "Yes."

Janhvi also talked about escaping the eagle gaze of the paparazzi, The actress said, "I've avoided the paps many times, I have hidden in the dickies of many cars." Kapoor even admitted that she uses her fame for freebies. Janhvi has been in the news for her relationships. Recently, Janhvi and her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attended an event in Delhi together.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Mili star opened up about dating her childhood friend. She revealed about dating Akshat Rajan, who is her childhood best friend, and then she broke up with him. Now, Jahnvi's sister Khushi is dating him. "None of us ever dated him. He has just been our best friend since we were babies.” In the same interview, Janhvi claimed that she was single, revealed Janhvi.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi. While promoting Mili, she was asked about her relationship with Orry. Janhvi broke her silence on Orhan for the first time and talked about her equation with him.

Speaking to News18, the Dhadak actress said, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."