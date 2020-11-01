Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez misses Sushant Singh Rajput as 'Drive' completes a year

Jacqueline Fernandez shared Instagram stories sharing how much she misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Drive completes a year

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:28 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez is missing Sushant Singh Rajput as their movie 'Drive' completes a year today. The actress took to Instagram and penned a note in which she wrote, 'Miss you Sush' along with photos of them.

"Wish he was still here with us", wrote Jacqueline, while missing her co-star, who died under mysterious circumstances in this year. "1 year of Drive.. Wish he was still here with us..Miss you Sush," she wrote.


The actress also shared a screenshot from a fan video of 'Makhna' from the film, which shows the duo travelling. She wrote, "I remember this trip so well."

Tarun Mansukhani, who directed 'Drive', shared BTS images from the sets. He said that the movie doesn't feel celebatory without Sushant.

He shared, "It's been a year since we released #drive. And it just doesnt feel celebratory without Sushant. Drive was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. There are so many people to Thank for this. Some for all the hard work they put into making this film and some others for teaching me about things. Happy anniversary to my Drive family!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020 (during lockdown period). The case was taken up by Mumbai Police, CBI, NCB, ED and Bihar Police too. Mumbai Police and AIIMS (investigating on behalf of CBI) had investigated and claimed that the actor died by suicide.

