Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal in Agra, fans say ‘sunoo naa sangemarmarrr’

B-town couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on Monday were seen at Taj Mahal in Agra. The videos and pictures from the same are doing rounds on social media. The actress was seen walking in mint green kurta, jeans, and shoes. On the other hand, Jaccky was wearing a white kurta and black pants.

The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram. As soon as the video got uploaded, one of the fans commented, “Sunona sangmarmar lagau?” Another person wrote, “Is jacky wearing a palazzo?”

“Mujhe laga Alia Bhatt hai,” the third person wrote. The fourth one wrote, “Sunoo naa sangemarmarrr.”

Watch video:

‘Suno Na Sangemarmar’ song, that was hot at Taj Mahal, is from the movie ‘Youngistaan’ that was released in the year 2014. The film featured ‘Jackky Bhagnani’ and ‘Neha Sharma’ in the lead roles. As per media reports, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh went to Agra in order to attend the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

On the actress’ 31st birthday, Jackky publicly announced his relationship with Rakul on social media. He took to social media and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet.”

Rakul also replied in the comment box, she wrote, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani.”