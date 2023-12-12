Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff's recent box office failures and shares advice for him.

Tiger Shroff made a smashing debut in Bollywood with his movie Heropanti and then gave some of the hit films like Baaghi, War, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. However, his last few films failed miserably at the box office. Now, his father Jackie Shroff has opened up on his son's highs and lows in acting and shared what he thinks he needs at the moment.

In an interview with PTI, Jackie Shroff said that hits and flops are a part of the film industry and that he has full faith in his son. The actor said, "I think he (Tiger) needs a good technician and a good release. That's it. The boy has everything, he is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I say, 'Take it easy, some films will work, some won't work, and again some will work. This is life'.

He added, "I've done 250 films and not all of them have worked. So, it's alright. It (film) totally depends on the whole team, it (filmmaking) is a teamwork. Mast Mein Rehne Ka," (Enjoy your life) while adding one has to be appreciative of all that they have accomplished."

In the same interview, Jackie Shroff recalled his journey in the film industry and said, "Everybody will not get everything in life, it is impossible. So, one has to understand that health, family, and friends are important. We should have gratitude for whatever we have. I was happy selling peanuts, then sticking posters on the walls, working in a travel agency, modeling and acting in films, and now I’m happy planting plants.”

He further added, "Whatever work I’ve got, I’ve always done that. Like, I remember selling peanuts first, then I got the job of sticking movie posters on the walls, I worked at a garment shop, then joined a travel agency. Then someone asked me, ‘If I would do modeling?’, I did it, then it was like, ‘Will you do a movie? I did it. So, I kept myself open to doing all kinds of things. I was always sincere and disciplined, whatever work I was given, I did it honestly. I just kept moving and never stressed about anything."

After War and Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff's last three films Munna Michael, Heropanti 2, and Ganapath failed to perform well at the box office, However, the actor is now all set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, in the film Singham Again which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is currently seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka directed by Vijay Maurya. The film also stars Neena Gupta. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on December 7 and is receiving positive reviews from the audience.

