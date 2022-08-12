Tiger Shroff reveals if he is dating Akanksha Sharma after his rumoured split with Disha Patani

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff-Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

After the recent media reports suggested that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have broken up after their six-year-relationship, the Student of the Year 2 actor was rumoured to be dating Akanksha Sharma, who gained fame after starring in Jugnu, Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi's viral sensation last year.

Akanksha has also collaborated with Tiger on two music videos titled Casanova and I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 in which their sizzling chemistry was hugely appreciated. Recently, when Tiger was asked if he is actually dating Sharma, he told ETimes, "It's not true" and didn't comment anything on his alleged split with the Malang actress.

On the other hand, when Akanksha was asked about her relationship rumours with Jackie Shroff's son, she told Michi Plus, " Tiger is a good friend. We’ve worked on 3 projects together. I train with his team for dance and action. There is no truth to this rumour of me being in a relationship with him.”

And to add to the twist in the story, a recent media report suggested that Tiger and Disha are still together and they never broke up. The report even added that the breakup rumours were in fact a publicity stunt for Disha's recent release Ek Villain Returns. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has the action thriller film Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon scheduled to release this year on December 23, clashing with Ranveer Singh-Pooja Hegde's Cirkus and Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's action film Screw Dheela being produced by Karan Johar.

On the other hand, Akanksha Sharma made her film debut in the 2022 Kannada language romantic drama Trivikrama opposite Vikram Ravichandran. And Disha has Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Nag Ashwin's big-budget science-fiction film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in her pipeline.