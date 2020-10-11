After Ira Khan admits to being clinically depressed, Suhana Khan's cryptic post on 'nervous breakdown' goes viral

On Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had come in the open and confessed that she is clinically depressed. Ira said that she has been depressed for over four years, and shared a few reactions - most asking who is she to be depressed, because she has everything.

Soon after Ira, Suhana's cryptic post about nervous breakdown has been going viral. The post shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana only had the word nervous breakdown in it, but people think that there could be more to it than just the word.

Suhana simply shared a still from Pedro Almodovar's 1988 film 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' and captioned the image as, 'women on the verge of a nervous breakdown'. This has led to a lot of speculation whether Suhana is also on the verge of a breakdown.

Here's her post:

Ira had confirmed being depressed in her video by sharing, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

Continuing with the thought of starting a dialogue among her followers, Ira had said, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Ira, who is superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, has access to many things. Addressing the same, she stated, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?," ending her video abruptly.

After Ira and maybe even Suhana, only time will tell if other star kids might address a mental health issue in the future, trying to start a dialogue and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Kudos to all for trying.