India's highest-paid singer charges Rs 3 crore per song; it's not Arijit, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam

In the 1950s, the top singers in Indian cinema – Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi – charged a ‘princely’ sum of Rs 300 per song. By no means were singers paid well till the likes of Lata and Asha Bhosle put their foot down to demand better remuneration. Today, the top singers of the country are paid in lakhs. And one of them even charges several crore for one song, making him the highest-paid singer in India.

AR Rahman is a composer who occasionally takes to singing too. Primarily, the musician is known for his work as a music director but occasionally he has crooned some of the most memorable tracks from Indian cinema, ranging from Dil Se to O Humdum Suniyo Re. As of tiday, reports state that Rahman charges an astounding fees of Rs 3 crore per song, making him India’s highest paid singer ever. This fees is several times the amount charged by other top singers of India.

Other highly-paid singers of India

After Rahman, it is Shreya Ghoshal who is the highest-paid singer in India, as she is said to charge around Rs 25 lakh per song currently. Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh are next in the list, both charging to the tune of Rs 18-20 lakh per song they record. Other highly-paid singers in the Indian film industry include Shaan and Sonu Nigam, both of whom charge Rs 18 lakh per song. Rapper Badshah is said to charge a similar amount for his songs for films as well. Neha Kakkar, Mika, and Honey Singh round up the list with a fees of around Rs 10 lakh per song.

