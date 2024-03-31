Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Ambala Haryana Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and other details

Viral video of Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam amid traffic motivates internet, watch

'I've been underutilised': Shaan reacts to being replaced by Arijit Singh in Dunki

Mukesh Ambani's company did wonders in four days, shareholders earns 45000 crores in just 96 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Ambala Haryana Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and other details

Viral video of Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam amid traffic motivates internet, watch

Batters with most IPL runs in lost matches

8 mouth watering Korean dishes you must try

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI vs CSK

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I've been underutilised': Shaan reacts to being replaced by Arijit Singh in Dunki

Arijit Singh is the last big exponent to come from films, said Shaan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Shaan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian music scene is undergoing a change and an artiste today doesn't have to depend on films to become popular, says singer Shaan. The vocalist, who broke onto the indie pop scene in late 1990s with albums Love-ology and Tanha Dil, said it seems to be the age of rappers or musicians like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

Arijit Singh is the last big exponent to come from films, he said. "All the big names today in music, they are either rappers or they have their own brand of music styles. Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music.

"But a lot of them first got popular doing their own non-film music, like Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah, King. But today, film music is hardly giving you the big singing star," Shaan told PTI in an interview. 

The 51-year-old playback singer, known for film songs Musu Musu Haasi Deu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Chand Sifarish, and Jab Se Tere Naina, said it's difficult to make fans listen to his non-film music.

"The only thing is that a singer like me, who's branding has become that of a Bollywood singer, it's very difficult to get out of that and for people to start listening to my non-film songs. 

"But for others like Neha Kakkar, who came in from social media and then started getting their film songs... Today, it's (music scene) changing, a singer doesn't have to really rely to become popular through film music," he added. Shaan also said he feels 'underutilised' in Bollywood. 

"Sadly, in the last 10 to 15 years, (I've) been much underutilised and not been a part of those big Bollywood songs, like I used to be. But at the same time, this could be of help.

"When you are constantly on a roll, there's no time to introspect, no time to work on your skills. You tend to keep going with the flow. At some point, you realise you're becoming mechanical, redundant. So, I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, that I get to work on my skill sets."

The singer recalled a recent instance when his song from Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", starring Shah Rukh Khan, was dropped by the makers. "I was thrilled that I got to sing a Shah Rukh Khan song, but for some reason it was replaced by another song. So, these things (happen). The song, 'O Maahi' got on to become the popular song of that soundtrack, which is where my song was supposed to be slotted in," he said.

Instead, Shaan said he got the opportunity to collaborate with renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh on his latest single "Tanhaiyyan". "I sang this beautiful song with Bickram Ghosh da. The music carries on whether it's a film or not, and every other day I'm recording a beautiful song."

"Tanhaiyyan", featuring Shaan and Ghosh, is produced under the latter's music label Eternal Sounds. The singer said his goal is to build a memorable discography.

"It's a legacy that you leave behind, the idea is to keep making good music... that will hopefully transcend time. I'm glad we have Eternal Sounds, the name eternal itself says it all, it means we got to create something that is timeless and not something that people are listening to at clubs, or are dancing to at parties," he added.

Ghosh described Shaan as a fantastic singer who is in "tremendous" form. "We keep talking and sometimes I vent with him, and a bit of that he does too about what we should do to justify music because music has been under the baton of films for too long. Music should have its own life, and that's happening today with indie music," he added.

Singing, regardless of platform, brings him happiness, said Shaan. "For a singer, the biggest thrill is when you are behind the mic creating music. Nothing excites me more than that. I'm getting opportunities to do that a dime a dozen. So, I'm happy about it. That childlike passion and excitement, that fire in the belly is now more than ever before."

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Security beefed up in UP's Ghazipur, last rites at 10 am

Gen V star Chance Perdomo, 27, passes away in motorcycle crash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement