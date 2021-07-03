Headlines

In Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez looks smoking hot in all-white crop top and pants, calls herself 'Persephone girl'

On the work front, Jacqueline has a handful of big banner movies in her kitty which include 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Kick 2', 'Bhoot Police' among others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 07:28 AM IST

After the success of her recently released music video with Badshah titled 'Paani Paani', Jacqueline Fernandez is enjoying a good spell of time in her personal and professional life. She has yet again done what she does best as she took to social media to upload an irresistible post with a poem.

Jacqueline posted a picture in an all-white attire and went for a golden necklace, earrings and bracelet to add elegance to her look. She strikes a teasing pose as she looks away from the camera and has a heartwarming smile on her face. To go with the photos, the actress shared a poem titled 'Persephone Girl'. She used the title of the poem as her caption as well. 

The poem named 'Persephone Girl' talks about a girl who is the source of happiness and how the world bends in front of her. The girl is a strong personality whom even hell and death fear. The poem written by Nikita Gill seems to resonate with the actress who is all smiles always and ready for any challenge that comes her way.

On the work front, Jacqueline has a handful of big banner movies in her kitty which include 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Kick 2', 'Bhoot Police', 'Ram Setu' and 'Cirkus'.

