Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts on people writing off Bollywood and the comeback of the film industry. Imtiaz said, "Jab main aaya tha industry mein logo ne kaha tha 'Ab khatam ho gaya theatre, ab nahi chalega', magar cinema bandh hua nahi."

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 07:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Imtiaz Ali (Image source: Twitter)
Director Imtiaz Ali will soon be bringing the life of Punjab's famous singer Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film under the same name. The upcoming film would be Imtiaz's first directorial that will skip theatres and will be released on a digital platform. 

Recently, Imtiaz Ali attended a session of FICCI Frames 2024, discussing his upcoming movie, and sharing insights about the film. Post-session DNA India got an opportunity to interact with the director. Imtiaz has done some notable works on OTT, including the series She and Dr Arora. When Imtiaz was asked to share his thoughts on people writing off Bollywood in 2022 and the comeback of Hindi films in 2023, he said, "Main dus baar sunn chuka hoon, ab Bollywood nahi chalega. Jab main aaya tha industry mein logo ne kaha tha 'Ab khatam ho gaya theatre, ab nahi chalega.' Even before that, when VCR came people said the same things. When colour television came, there was a similar opinion. Logo ne kaha hai kai baar ki 'Cinema bandh ho jayega', magar cinema bandh hua nahi, kyuki hum jaise dreamers hai jo dekhte bhi hai and banate bhi hai."   

Imtiaz clarified that the theatre-viewing experience will never fade away. But he also explained why Amar Singh Chamkila will be released online, "When I make a movie, I'm seeing it on the big screen only.  I decided to make it more cinematic because this is going on OTT." Furthermore, he added, "When I pick a movie to watch on OTT, I pick the most cinematically rich film. So I wanted Chamkila to be like that." Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila features music of AR Rahaman, and the first track Ishq Mitawe has been appreciated by the masses. Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

