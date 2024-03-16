Twitter
Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali calls Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moosewala similar in this one aspect: ‘They were both…’

Imtiaz Ali reveals what he finds in common between Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Imtiaz Ali talks about similarities between Sidhu Moosewala and Amar Singh Chamkila
Imtiaz Ali is all set to entertain the audience once again with his upcoming biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared how he finds Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala similar. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz Ali explained what he finds in common between Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala and said, “The songs that I have heard of Sidhu Moosewala are very different in texture from Chamkila, but one thing is common that they were both extremely popular in the grassroots and they were very influential and they did talk about what was happening around them. So those were the common things.”

He further added how Amar Singh Chamkila ended up doing 365 shows and said, “Chamkila was a slave of his audience. He wanted to always please his audience. He could never refuse his audience. This is why he ended up doing more than 365 shows in one year and sometimes these shows were not happening at the same venue. He had to travel to different villages to do these.” 

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12. 

Talking about starring in the film, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz Bhajee for believing in me for this role.”

