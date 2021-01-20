Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares a long note on feeling 'stuck'

Former actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and shared a long note about being 'stuck'. This is not the first time that Avantika has shared a cryptic post, however, both Imran and Avantika have maintained a dignified silence as to the status of their relationship.

Avantika took to her Instagram stories and thanked her friend sports scientist Karishma Boolani, for bringing a quote to her attention. She wrote, "Via @cookieboolani. Thanks for the reminder Cooks."

Check it out here.

Meanwhile, the quote by Brianna Wiest read, "One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won't remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently. All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic."

For the uninformed, Avantika and Imran tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019. In June that year, he was asked about it at an event, to which Imran had said, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?"

Recently, Imran's friend Akshay Oberoi had confirmed that he has quit acting. "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting."