IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan walks away when she was asked about 'missing Kartik Aaryan'

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan walked away from IIFA green carpet when she was asked about missing her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan at the award function. The Atrangi Re actress graced the green carpet of IIFA with her bubbly grace, and she was in good mood to interact with reporters.

One of the reporters asked her to react to Kartik's recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as Kartik is his favourite actor. Sara gracefully heard the question and said, "Congratulations to everyone that is involved (in the project), I think the industry needs it (a hit). May everybody's films do well, and may the audience shower love on all of them." Then the reporter asked if she was missing him at the award function, and instantly, Sara turned away, faced other cameras, said "Thank you," and walked ahead to the stage.

For the unversed, Sara had once confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan. After this #Sartik became popular. They then appeared together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020. During the promotions of Imtiaz Ali's film, it was reported that both actors were romantically involved, and their pairing was also hailed by the actors' fans. However, Love Aaj Kal didn't click among the audience and it failed at the box office. After that, there were reports that the duo have parted ways, and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Previously, the two stars were spotted together after 2 years, and their fans got emotional at the reunion. In the photos that were going viral on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen talking to each other. Kartik missed this year's IIFA as the actor has been taking a rest after testing for Covid positive. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Captain India. Whereas Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic film.