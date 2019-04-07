"I will kill Natasha Dalal", Varun Dhawan receives a fan threat; complaint lodged against the stalker

Celebrities have been stalked in every possible way by the fans and that's something they can never escape. Be it near their houses, during holidays, events or shoots, fans make their way towards these celebs so as to interact and click pictures with them. Celebs do acknowledge these fans whenever they get a chance, but sometimes due to their tiring schedule, they are unable to do so. Recently, Varun Dhawan encountered an aggressive fan, who chose the threatening way to get near the actor.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, a female fan threatened Varun that she will harm his girlfriend Natasha Dalal if the actor didn't meet her. Talking about the same, a source stated to the entertainment portal, "There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day's work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When she was still not able to get through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma'am."

The source also said that even after 45 minutes the fan refused to leave which left Varun alarmed. She kept on saying, "I will kill Natasha", which scared people a lot. Thus, the actor has to then lodge a complaint at the local police station.

We have to wait for Varun's reaction now!