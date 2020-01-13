'I want to continue being an actor': Rani Mukerji refuses to stereotype herself on basis of marital status & parenthood

In a recent interview, Rani opened up about acting and whether she would like to continue working despite being married and a mother to a little Adira.

Rani Mukerji is one of the most revered actresses in the country whose body of work speaks for itself.

The actress currently is riding high on the success of her latest cop drama Mardaani 2.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I'm aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It's regressive thinking."

Talking further about her last three films and the tremendous response to it, Rani said, "I'm delighted with the love that audiences have showered on my last three films. Over the years, I have seen more and more women joining the workforce of our country and being self-made, independent and ready to chase their dreams. I see married women, women with children balancing their work and personal life beautifully. They have really helped change the perspective of society. I have been an actor ever since I grew up."

Rani also clarified that she loves her work and wants to continue being an actress for as long as she can.

"I love what I do and I want to continue being an actor for as long as I would want to and as long as audiences want to see me on screen. So, the validation from audiences matters a lot and I'm thankful for the support I have received for Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. It motivates me to push myself more and do better work with each film. I'm delighted that Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2 have spread important messages to people across our country."