‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. Apart from writing and directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, which became a cult classic, the filmmaker has also starred in several movies and has given a chance to many newcomers. However, recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and lashed out at "random people who think they are creative geniuses."

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram and shared a long note saying that he will now not help any newcomer and that he will now have rates for meeting people. The note read, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So, now onwards, I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs."

He further added, "That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the fuck away. An all paid in advance." Along with the note, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, "And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts."

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also reacted to the post and wrote, "forwarding to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you." However, netizens mocked the filmmaker for his post. One of the comments read, "The guy who called Vanga a genius thinks he can differentiate between mediocre people and genius ones." Another user wrote, "So after getting money, you are not wasting time?" Another wrote, "So you'll help only the rich kids now?" Another comment read, "RGV mode activated?"

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is all set to make his Malayalam acting debut in Aashiq Abu's upcoming movie Rifle Club. The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzaan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad and is set to hit the theatres on Onam 2024.

