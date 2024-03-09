Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI announces Test cricket incentive scheme for India men's team after 4-1 series win over England

Anurag Kashyap says 'I don't understand' what Aaliyah is doing, reveals consulting child psychologist

Updated WTC points table 2023-25 after India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala

Sakal Ban: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives 'visually-rich' rendition of Amir Khusro's classic in Heeramandi's first song

YRF’s The Railway Men becomes most successful Indian show ever on Netflix, trends for 100 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI announces Test cricket incentive scheme for India men's team after 4-1 series win over England

Anurag Kashyap says 'I don't understand' what Aaliyah is doing, reveals consulting child psychologist

Updated WTC points table 2023-25 after India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala

AI imagines humans in the world of dinosaurs

This man was first owner of super expensive Kohinoor diamond

10 facts about Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, world’s longest bi-lane tunnel at…

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

Sakal Ban: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives 'visually-rich' rendition of Amir Khusro's classic in Heeramandi's first song

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap says 'I don't understand' what Aaliyah is doing, reveals consulting child psychologist

Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspoken nature in the film industry, openly shares his perspectives and personal experiences without fear of judgment. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap from his first wife Arti Bajaj, disclosed that he consulted a child psychologist to enhance his relationship with his daughter.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Anurag Kashyap and Aaliyah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspoken nature in the film industry, openly shares his perspectives and personal experiences without fear of judgment. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap from his first wife Arti Bajaj, disclosed that he consulted a child psychologist to enhance his relationship with his daughter.

While talking about his efforts to enhance his relationship with his daughter Aaliyah, at an event in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap said, "I went to a child psychologist because I wanted to improve my relationship with my daughter. We didn’t fight, but we were trying to understand each other better. They told me that the world has changed. They explained to me very simply, asked me what I think millennials, gen Z, gen X actually are… Whoever is born after 9/11 (World Trade Centre terror attacks in USA), they have always seen security at the airport, but those who were born in the 1970s would remember that they used to be able to walk up to the plane. How do you explain that to those who were born after 9/11? They’ll not believe it! Calling on the landline… If I tell my daughter that when I was young, I had to get on to a line to call her mother, she won’t understand that."

He added, "It is very difficult and very easy. I have not spent as much time with my daughter as I should have, because at the time, my entire focus was on cinema. I was very passionate. The more you grow in life, you realise that the most valuable thing is to spend time with family, keep your good friends close, learn to be happy. And I have reached that point in life… Today when my daughter works on the internet, I don’t understand what she’s doing."

On the personal front, Anurag Kashyap is currently enjoying his single life after his short-lived marriage with actress Kalki Koechlin ended in 2015, lasting for less than a year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

CMF Buds now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

BCCI announces Test cricket incentive scheme for India men's team after 4-1 series win over England

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's feat with century in Dharamsala Test, becomes second Indian batter to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement