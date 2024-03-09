Anurag Kashyap says 'I don't understand' what Aaliyah is doing, reveals consulting child psychologist

Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspoken nature in the film industry, openly shares his perspectives and personal experiences without fear of judgment. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap from his first wife Arti Bajaj, disclosed that he consulted a child psychologist to enhance his relationship with his daughter.

Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspoken nature in the film industry, openly shares his perspectives and personal experiences without fear of judgment. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap from his first wife Arti Bajaj, disclosed that he consulted a child psychologist to enhance his relationship with his daughter.

While talking about his efforts to enhance his relationship with his daughter Aaliyah, at an event in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap said, "I went to a child psychologist because I wanted to improve my relationship with my daughter. We didn’t fight, but we were trying to understand each other better. They told me that the world has changed. They explained to me very simply, asked me what I think millennials, gen Z, gen X actually are… Whoever is born after 9/11 (World Trade Centre terror attacks in USA), they have always seen security at the airport, but those who were born in the 1970s would remember that they used to be able to walk up to the plane. How do you explain that to those who were born after 9/11? They’ll not believe it! Calling on the landline… If I tell my daughter that when I was young, I had to get on to a line to call her mother, she won’t understand that."

He added, "It is very difficult and very easy. I have not spent as much time with my daughter as I should have, because at the time, my entire focus was on cinema. I was very passionate. The more you grow in life, you realise that the most valuable thing is to spend time with family, keep your good friends close, learn to be happy. And I have reached that point in life… Today when my daughter works on the internet, I don’t understand what she’s doing."

On the personal front, Anurag Kashyap is currently enjoying his single life after his short-lived marriage with actress Kalki Koechlin ended in 2015, lasting for less than a year.