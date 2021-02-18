How Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are preparing son Taimur Ali Khan for his sibling's arrival

saif kareena taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are going to be parents yet again and the good news should be coming anytime soon with the actress preparing for birth in a Mumbai hospital. And while the curiosity among the celebrity couple's fans and followers is sky high with thousands waiting to catch the first glimpse of the little one (remember Taimur Ali Khan's photos had surfaced on the web within 48 hours of his birth), here's a tiny detail about how the soon-to-be parents are going to help son Taimur prepare for this transition.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, a source close to the couple was quoted telling the portal, "Taimur is very small now and at this stage, kids are very possessive about their parents and want all their love to themselves. So, Kareena has been making every effort necessary to ensure Taimur is aware of the arrival of his new sibling and is having conversations with him about the baby every day, explaining to him that a little friend is on the way to give him company for life."

The source added, "Furthermore, she has planned several playdates with Taimur and his cousin, Inaaya Kemmu (Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's baby girl), as after the arrival of the newborn, Kareena will be dedicating herself full time to the infant's care just as she had done for Taimur. In the interim, maasi Karisma Kapoor and papa Saif will be around Taimur to smoothen the transition phase."

cre_Trending

Saif and Kareena announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. In a statement, the couple had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They share a son, Taimur Ali Khan and all set to welcome a new member in the family soon. Saif also has a son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.