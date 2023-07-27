Headlines

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

A small film with no stars and a modest budget of Rs 22 crore has set earning records for Indian films in eight overseas markets, beating the likes of Pathaan, RRR, Baahubali, and Dangal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Ever since the days of Raj Kapoor films creating frenzy in the Soviet Union to SS Rajamouli setting records in the Far East, Indian films have enjoyed a considerable fan base across the world. Over the years, several actors and filmmakers have monopolised certain markets (like Rajinikanth in Japan or Aamir Khan in China), but very few films have managed to set records in multiple markets. If one asks which film has set the most highest-grossing records in overseas markets, one’s mind would go to films like Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, or even Pathaan. The answer, however, is very surprising.

Highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets

Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox, a small film with no stars and a modest budget, is the film that broke earning records for Indian films in the maximum number of overseas markets. The Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur-starrer was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival in 2013 and was also nominated for a BAFTA. This led to considerable interest in the film overseas. The Lunchbox remains India’s highest-grossing film in eight different markets – Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, and Norway.

Indian films with earning records overseas

Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking hit Pathaan follows next with records in seven markets – Middle East, Thailand, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand. However, due to the larger size of the markets that Pathaan succeeded in, it managed to gross a lot more money than The Lunchbox. Other films that have set earning records in multiple overseas markets are Dangal (China and Taiwan), Monsoon Wedding (Italy and Germany), and Baahubali 2 (US and Nepal).

Highest-grossing Indian films overseas

In terms of sheer gross earnings, no Indian film comes close to Dangal when it comes to overseas success. Banking on its mega success in China, Dangal earned around Rs 1500 crore overseas. It is followed by another Aamir Khan film – Secret Superstar – which had an overseas gross of just under 900 crore. Other overseas successes include Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 537 crore), Pathaan (Rs 397 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 393 crore), PK (Rs 365 crore), Andhadhun (Rs 361 crore), and RRR (Rs 350 crore).

