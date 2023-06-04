Nimrat Kaur calls The Lunchbox co-star Irrfan Khan 'international treasure', shares crucial advice late actor gave her

Irrfan Khan-Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, was one of the most well-received Indian films in the international film festivals in the recent past. The Ritesh Batra directorial was even screened at International Critics' Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview, Nimrat Kaur remembered Irrfan Khan, with whom she communicated through letters and didn't share screen space in the 2013 film. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Who doesn't remember Irrfan? He is a national treasure. He is an international treasure actually, and he is one for the ages. His light will only get brighter as time goes by. I remember that the (Cannes) screening had happened and we knew that something big was going to happen with the film. I was absolutely like a headless chicken. It was the first time that I had been given a leading part in the film. I in every way considered that to be my platform where people started to know my name. From the Cadbury girl, I became Nimrat Kaur from The Lunchbox".

Nimrat further revealed the crucial advice the late actor shared with her as she added, "I wish I had some screen time with him. I remember we were sitting on the bus in Cannes and I asked him, ‘This is very overwhelming. How do you deal with so much coming at you?’ Somehow life prepares you for dealing with problems and you pick up the pieces and move along. But no one teaches you how to deal with a lot of adulation and success at the same time, or a lot of applause and attention. So I said, ‘How do you deal with it?’ He said, ‘Enjoy it, soak it up, and make the most of it because this doesn’t happen very often.’ And we live, and suffer, and go through difficult times so that we can enjoy these moments. So make the most of it and soak it all up."

Nimrat Kaur is currently promoting her latest web series School of Lies, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 2. The mystery thriller show also features Aamir Bashir, Sonali Kulkarni, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Varin Roopani, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Divyansh Dwivedi, and Vir Pachisia among others.



