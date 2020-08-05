Headlines

'He has worked to get where he is': Shatrughan Sinha says blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's death is unfair

Fans have slammed Karan Johar who had expressed his grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 09:39 PM IST

The whole country is in uproar after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput with the debate on nepotism, lobby culture, camp-ism, group-ism starting once again in the Hindi film industry. 

Fans have slammed Karan Johar who expressed his grief on Sushant's passing. Now Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of Karan for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. He said, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all," BollywoodLife reported. 

Shatrughan further added, "I don’t think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You’ll get what’s written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them."

"Karan’s father (producer Yash Johar) was a lovely kind man. I worked with him. My daughter has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn’t automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn’t disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," he said. 

Last month, the veteran actor had lauded Kangana for speaking about bullying culture in the industry, he had also taken a jibe at Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan saying that these kinds of events are what cause controversies. 

