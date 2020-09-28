Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: When Alia Bhatt was too shy to lean on his shoulder

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also supposed to work together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at one point in time

Alia Bhatt has never kept it hidden that she is living the life of her dreams. The actress, who had a major crush on Ranbir Kapoor and wanted to marry him, is now a vital part of his life, as his girlfriend. Rumour also has it that the couple might tie the nuptial knot soon.

As Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today, here's looking back at a time when Alia Bhatt was too shy to even lean on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulders. For the uninformed, the duo was supposed to be paired in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu'.

At the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards 2017, Ranbir confessed to being a huge fan of Alia even before she became an actor. “I remember that I went to meet my friend and said, ‘She’s like Amitabh Bachchan, she’s such a good actor.’ At such a young age, she is doing such great work, it is quite amazing. I have been a fan of Alia before she became an actor,” the 'Rockstar' actor said.

When asked about it, Alia said, “What he said is correct only. I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me.”

She then went on to put it out there, “I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed.”

As fate has it, Ranbir and Alia are working together on Kapoor's BFF Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is yet to resume shooting after it was halted due to COVID-19.