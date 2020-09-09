Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Actor's retro look as RAW agent from 'Bell Bottom' unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers of Bell Bottom unveiled his retro look from the film. The actor who turns 53 this year is playing the role of the RAW agent in his forthcoming film. In the film, Akshay will be seen rescuing over 212 hostages in the hijack attacks. The look unveiled by the makers is donning a dapper look while standing against an aeroplane by wearing a pair of aviators and sporting a moustache.

Pooja Entertainment who is co-producing Bell Bottom took to their Instagram page and shared the look. They captioned it as "BIRTHDAY SPECIAL Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom! @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @aseemarora #ParveezShaikh".

Check out the first look below:

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Ranjit Tewari directs the film and the shooting is currently happening in Scotland.

While talking about joining the shoot, Vaani had said in a statement, "I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It's going to be hectic but I also know it's going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects."

She spoke about prepping about the film by sharing, "Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It’s been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain."

Bell Bottom is slated for April 12, 2021 release.