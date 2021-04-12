'Good to have him back around', says Twinkle Khanna as Akshay Kumar tests COVID-19 negative

Eight days after testing positive for coronavirus, Akshay Kumar is back home safe and sound. Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram page and shared a health update on the actor. The writer posted a caricaturish photo of the couple in which she is holding her book Mrs Funnybones. With the quirky photo, Twinkle wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

Meanwhile, while sharing that he is COVID-19 positive, Akshay penned a note that read as "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!"

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, Akshay was admitted to the hospital. The actor even made an announcement about it on his social media pages. He stated, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Akshay got infected soon after he shot for his forthcoming film Ram Setu co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The shooting took place in Mumbai after a mahurat shot that was done in Ayodhya.