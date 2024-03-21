Twitter
Bollywood

Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

Headlined by Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, the horror-comedy Kapkapiii is directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, who have entertained the audiences in the Golmaal series of films, have reunited for a horror-comedy titled Kapkapii. The actors unveiled the title and the intriguing motion poster of their upcoming film on Thursday, March 21. 

In the motion poster Shreyas, Tusshar, and other cast members are seen intensely looking at a carrom board, designed as a Ouija board. As a glass moves across the board, a faint figure looking like a ghost appears by the window in the background. The film promises to be a laughter riot with a touch of chills and shivers.

Kapkapiii is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who has previously worked with Tusshar Kapoor in the 2005 comedy Kya Kool Hain Hum and has collaborated with Shreyas Talpade in the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money.

Talking about what audiences can expect from the film, Shreyas said, "Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps."

"Reuniting with Tushar and Sangeethji is the best thing because the rapport and comfort that I share with both of them is phenomenal. It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience. That seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the skill to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest", the Iqbal actor further added.

Sharing why he agreed to do the film, Tusshar stated, "I really enjoyed the script. Of course, the team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I've worked before in Kya Kool Hai Hum. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films The film will surprise you at every turn, and that's what my character is as well – full of twists and turns. Sangeeth sir and Shreyas have really enchanced my image as a comic actor because of the comradery we share."

Apart from the Golmaal duo, Kapkapiii also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

