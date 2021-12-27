'Gir jati to gazab bezzati hoti': Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled after she trips in high heels - Watch

Gorgeous Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans. She is a true style icon, fitness enthusiast who knows how to keep herself in shape. She never disappoints her fans with her sizzling hot gym outfits.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently seen wearing a super sexy bold green outfit, teamed up with high heels. However, as the actress stepped out of the car, she tripped. But quickly, Malaika managed to balance herself. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Those high heels.”

As soon as this video was uploaded, people started trolling her. One of them wrote, “Our karo fashion,” while another mentioned, “Malaika ma’am fir jati to gajab bezzati hoti.” The third one wrote, “Or unchi heel phno.” Meanwhile, the fourth social media user commented, “Budape mei heels pehennenge toh yehi hoga.” The fifth one wrote, “sasta nashe ka asar.”

Watch Video:

In another video shared by Varinder Chawla, Malaika can be seen slaying the outfit like a pro.

Watch:

According to Deccan Chronicle, Malaika had earlier said she want people to remember her as 'Diva'. He stated, “Dance diva? Fitness? Or a fashion diva? Put me in any category, whether dance, fashion or fitness. I just want to be known as The Diva.”

She also talked about fitness and mentioned, “I think everybody has a different approach to fitness. I just tell everybody, “start toh karo (just get started). Start somewhere, or else you may not be able to reach any of your goals. Make it a habit of some sort. Eventually you will reach that goal.”