'Ghost Stories' Teaser: Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar's film is horrific way to start 2020

The much-awaited teaser of Ghost Stories is out. The Netflix original film is a sequel to Lust Stories which was streamed in 2018. Even this flick has four horror stories told by leading filmmakers namely Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. Stills from Ghost Stories were unveiled a few days back much to the excitement of the fans and it featured Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Mrunal Thakur from their respective short films.

READ: 'Ghost Stories': Karan, Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar unveil creepy first look featuring Mrunal, Janhvi, Sobhita

In the teaser unveiled a while back, we get to see sneak-peak of what's in store in the four horrific stories. In Zoya's film, along with Janhvi also features Surekha Sikri, while Anurag's film showed Sobhita feeding a doll. Karan's film had an assembly of ghosts in one place scaring the hell out of the lead Mrunal and Avinash Tewari. Dibakar's film gives a glimpse of exorcism and child's play in it.

Check out the teaser below:

Ghost Stories stars Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel and Vijay Verma in the lead roles.

Sharing the teaser Karan wrote on his Instagram page, "Who's afraid of a little terror? You will be. #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflix_in @RSVPMovies @ashidua"

While Anurag captioned the teaser stating, "A little peep.. to egg you on. #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflix_in @rsvpmovies @ashidua @karanjohar @zoieakhtar #dibakarbanerjee @sobhitad @pavailgulati @ishaluthra26 @zoparvin @sylvesterfonseca @prashant316 @shaz.3.0 @badwelkar @sagar_arya @srishtibehlarya @goodbadfilmsofficial

Ghost Stories will be streamed on New Year's eve that is, January 1, 2020.