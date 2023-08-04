Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Also starring Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki. The film releases in cinemas on August 18.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's upcoming sports drama Ghoomer on Friday, August 4, two weeks ahead of its theatrical release. The trailer was initially planned to release on Thursday, but the event was postponed as a mark of respect to the late art director Nitin Desai.

The trailer showcases the inspiring journey of Saiyami Kher, who plays a specially-abled cricketer with a left arm and returns to the game to represent India at the international level after being mentored by Abhishek Bachchan. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi will also play pivotal roles in the film.

Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitab, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. And as per all R Balki films, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo in Ghoomer too.

In December last year, Saiyami Kher opened up about the challenges she faced while preparing for her role in the film as she told DNA, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It's difficult not only because it's a cricketer's role, she's a handicapped cricketer. It was very, very challenging for me. It was emotionally very draining."

The trailer has impressed the viewers, seeing from the reactions on social media. One netizen wrote, "What a trailer, it's a great comeback by AB Abhishek Bachchan, I am very excited", while another added, "I think only Abhishek Bachchan is choosing good scripts in Bollywood right now".

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment. Amit Trivedi has composed the original music and background score, while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir. Ghoomer releases in cinemas worldwide on August 18.