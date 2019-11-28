Gear up Hindi cinema lovers! Vijay Deverakonda confirms making debut in Bollywood soon

Vijay Deverakonda became a known named in Telugu cinema after working in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. He soon became a popular name even in Bollywood when the movie was remade as Kabir Singh and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Vijay's latest release Dear Comrade, too, is being adapted by Karan Johar, thus making it obvious that Bollywood loves Vijay. The actor went on to narrate that he too will explore Bollywood by working in it soon enough.

Someone from the audience happened to ask Vijay Deverakonda whether he would do a Tamil or Marathi film next and he confirmed, "I will make it soon into Bollywood." Vijay also went on to state that he would love to work in romantic, action and drama films.

On dealing with failures, Vijay went on to call himself a revengeful person. "I'm a revengeful person...when people don’t like my film, I like to know real feedback. A little girl came to me and said she loved the first half of Dear Comrade but didn’t like the second half at all... But I liked that criticism. I joined films thinking I will do whatever I want to do, I don’t care what people say but sometimes it becomes about numbers (Box Office)...unfortunately. I wish it wasn’t like that. I think Vijay Devarakonda only makes good films. Good films that people like or good films that some people don’t like. But when the film doesn’t do well I say okay...next film I’ll show you," he stated.

Talking about working in love stories, Vijay states it is 'his age' to work in those films. He said, "It’s more my age...I am one of the youngest actors...if I don’t do love stories, who would...he laughs. We all thrive on love. Whether it’s for a woman or a man or a child...It’s a huge driving factor."

Vijay also went on to narrate when did he find out about his love for acting by mentioning, "Everybody wants to be an actor or a cricketer at some point in their lives...I started theatre in college and it started giving me adrenaline rush...sometimes it was money, sometimes women sometimes something else...I hate waking up early but I realised I didn’t mind waking up early for acting and that made me realise my love for cinema."