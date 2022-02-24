'Gangubai Kathiawadi' celebrity review: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, others applaud Alia Bhatt's performance

While the audience awaits the release of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', various celebrities from the Hindi film industry including Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, attended the film's special screening on Wednesday in Mumbai and have now showered praises on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Vicky Kaushal is 'absolutely shook' after seeing the film as he took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."





Calling Alia Bhatt as the definition of brilliance, Janhvi Kapoor wrote in her Instagram Stories, "@aliaabhatt you are the definition of brilliance. Unparalleled level of craft and finesse and heart and soul. You as Gangubai are nothing short of cinematic magic (red heart emoji)".





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, applauded Alia and Bhansali in her review as she wrote, "“When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliaabhatt you nailed it.”





Director Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Alia in his first two films 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "“Please book your tickets, and go watch Gangubai in a theatre near you, to watch the sheer genius of Alia Bhatt… shakti, sampati, sadbudhi aur beshumar talent, sab iss ladki ke pass hai" and added a string of hugs, kisses and red hearts emojis.





Riteish Deshmukh also couldn't control himself as he praised the film, its cast and crew in a couple of tweets. His first tweet read as, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

He continued in his second tweet and wrote, "Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn's entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases in cinemas on February 25.