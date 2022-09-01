Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan performs aarti, gives glimpse of celebrations at sister Arpita Khan's house

Salman Khan-Ganesh Chaturthi/Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday gave a glimpse of the Ganesh Chatuthi celebrations as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Salman Khan and his entire family came together to celebrate the ten-day long Ganapati festival , like they do each year.

On Wednesday night, Salman took to Instagram and shared a clip in which he is seen performing Ganapati arti and offering prayers to the Lord Ganesha at his sister's residence.

The video begins with Salman performing the puja. He is followed by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita who go on to perform the Ganesh aarti. Riteish Deshmukh is also seen performing arti.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya," Salman captioned the video.

For the special occasion, Salman arrived at Arpita's residence wearing a white shirt and denim. Katrina Kaif, who shares a close bond with Salman's sister Arpita, also visited Arpita's house to pay respect to the deity. Not just she, Vicky Kaushal also made quite an appearance outside Arpita's house as he smiled for the paparazzi alongside his wife.

Katrina was every bit stunning in a yellow sharara, while Vicky complemented her in a mustard kurta and churidar.

Salman's siblings Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira and their mother Salma were also seen at Arpita's residence.

Meanwhile Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan too welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to post a picture of the idol and mention that along with him his youngest son AbRam welcomed 'Ganpatiji'. He wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.