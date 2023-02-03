Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked: Sunny Deol fights dozens of enemies, breaks chains in style in viral shoot videos

Sunny Deol on the sets of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most heavily anticipated films of the year. The action drama sees the actor reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh from the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film’s first look poster was recently unveiled and it was reported that the filming is about to be wrapped. Now, videos of Sunny Deol’s fight sequences have been uploaded online, giving a glimpse into the film’s scale.

One of the videos, shot in a dusty field, shows Sunny’s character, dressed in black kurta-pyjama and matching turban, fighting off multiple foes. The men he is fighting are wearing khaki uniforms, implying they may be police personnel. The video shows Sunny beating up multiple enemies single-handedly. Another video shows a different angle of the same fight.

Yet another video posted on Twitter shows Sunny and a couple of other characters chained to pillars. Sunny then breaks open the chains with his bare hands aggressively. There is no information on how old these videos are or where they were shot. Gadar 2 has been shot in various locations in Mumbai and Punjab over the last several months.

Officially titled Gadar – The Katha Continues, the film will be released on August 11 just ahead of Independence Day. It also brings back Ameesha Patel in the role of Sakeena as well Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny and Ameesha’s son Charanjeet. Utkarsh, son of the director, was 7 when he appeared in the original. Other cast members of the sequel include Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa.

Gadar was the highest-grossing film of 2001 and one of the highest-grossing Indian films till that point. The Anil Sharma film grossed Rs 133 crore worldwide, leaving other hits like Lagaan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham behind in earnings.