Gadar 2 first look: Sunny Deol's fierce Tara Singh is back to wreak havoc, fans say 'biggest blockbuster loading'

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

On Republic Day, the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 released the first look poster of the star from the much-awaited film. Gadar 2 is the belated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, and sees Sunny reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh. The new poster sees him back in his Tara Singh avatar, wielding a giant hammer and looking fierce.

The poster sees Sunny’s Tara walking across the frame with a fierce gaze and a giant hammer in his hand. Shots of mayhem and destruction can be seen in the background. Fans praised the film’s bold first look with many saying the film was ‘biggest blockbuster loading’. One fan tweeted, “Will create havoc on opening day in theatres.” Many fans praised the poster for capturing the vibes of the original. “Wow same old Gadar vibes.”

Talking about the sequel, Sunny Deol said, “Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

Gadar was the highest-grossing film of 2001 and one of the highest-grossing Indian films till that point. The Anil Sharma film grossed Rs 133 crore worldwide, leaving other hits like Lagaan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham behind in earnings. The film also starred Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri.

Officially titled Gadar – The Katha Continues, the film will be released on August 11 just ahead of Independence Day, brings back Patel in the role of Sakeena. It also brings back Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet. Utkarsh, son of the director, was 7 when he appeared in the original. Other cast members of the sequel include Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa.