Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Youtuber Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhai has lost his mother. Hindustani Bhau who was part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 spent months in the house with several other contestants such as Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill but was evicted in December 2019.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and posted a sweet picture of Hindustani Bhau with his mother and announced the news.

During his stint and the subsequent elimination in the Bigg Boss house, Hindustani Bhau had also explained how after spending months inside the house, he was missing his mother. He had told Times Now, "I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others."

Hindustani Bhau's journey in the Bigg Boss house was a controversial one, he had once said Mahira Sharma was "bade hothon wali chipkali" (lizard with fat lips), a comment that was slammed by all.

Speaking to Spotboye Mahira’s mother had said at the time, "I am extremely disturbed with his (Hindustani Bhau) comments. One should have a command on his language especially when you are being seen on National TV. I am very disappointed that he is calling my daughter lizard and commenting on her lips size just to make his video entertaining."

Earlier, in August, he again ran into controversy when his Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines.