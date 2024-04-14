'Feminism f**ked up our society': Nora Fatehi's statement sparks controversy, leaves internet divided

Nora Fatehi's statement on feminism has sparked controversy on social media.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sparked controversy when her comments on feminism went viral on social media. In a recent podcast, the actress expressed her views, stating that feminism has negatively impacted society, claiming it has brainwashed both men and women.

While talking to Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she said, "This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society completely."

Nora Fatehi further expressed her disagreement with women choosing not to marry or have children. "Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who's going to bring the other stuff?" she added.

Nora Fatehi also mentioned her support for women pursuing careers and having their own lives but suggested that independence should have limits, she said, "You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don't want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era."

Nora's comments caused controversy on social media, with many netizens finding her remarks ironic. One of them wrote, "He got his bhabhi 3 for the next installment of Jaanwar." The second one said, "Nora Fatehi saying how she believes women should be nurturers and men should be providers, and patriarchy ain't a bad thing, and feminism has destroyed the society... sitting on a chair, as a woman who is striving to have a better career in the industry everyday is ironic."

"Girl, stop working and get married then. Get a male breadwinner instead of dancing in item songs to earn a living - which by the way feminists also say you have the right to do. Such foolish behaviour," said another.

