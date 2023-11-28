Headlines

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee in Dunki and Deepika in Jawan are his 'new way of romance'

Fans are finding parallels between Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee Pannu in Dunki and with Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

The release of Dunki's first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya has kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, and left the nation buzzing about the endearing saga of love between Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy and Taapsee Pannu's Manu. The romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and written by Swanand Kirkire.

As Lutt Putt Gaya was well studded with a lot of moments to fall in love with, what it brings along is Shah Rukh Khan back in the kushti grounds after Jawan but this time with Taapsee. This has indeed left the netizens talking about it and they are excited to see King Khan back with with a kushti sequence after the very popular kushti scene in Jawan with Deepika Padukone.

Praising the sequence from Jawan and Dunki, a fan wrote, "Drawing parallels between the dhobi-pachaad scenes in Dunki and Jawan - SRK's romance is timeless", while another of his fan added, "Sabhi actresses ko Shah Rukh Khan ke saath hi kushti karni hai shayad".

Talking about Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial deals with the concept of illegal immigration as a social comedy. The film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas on December 21.

