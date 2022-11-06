Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari opens up on being trolled for reality show

Neelam Kothari/Instagram

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The show's second season came out in September and was a huge success.

Neelam, who was known for her on-screen pairing with Govinda and Chunky Panday in the films like Love 86, Sindoor, Ilzaam Khudgarz, Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, and Ghar Ka Chiraag, recently opened up on the trolling she had to face after the first season dropped two years ago.

Talking at the India Today Conclave, Neelam talked about the social media response when the first season came out in 2020 as she said, "When Season 1 dropped, I was overwhelmed because my DM just exploded. When I was doing films back in the day during the 80s and 90s, there was no social media, no Instagram. You never really got a sense of how popular you were. When Season 1 dropped, I suddenly started getting messages from people of South Africa, Brazil, from all over the world. Just so much love pouring in."

"But then, I went on to Twitter and YouTube and I remember seeing the comments. I then called Bhavana (Pandey) and said I am going underground because there was a lot of trolling happening. We were in the pandemic. I thought that people are hating the show. You never really get the true essence of something until you go out in public", the actress added revealing how she dealt with the online trolling for the show.



Apart from her being the leading heroine in the 1980s, Neelam's most famous Bollywood appearance is a cameo in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She played VJ Neelam hosting The Neelam Show in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.