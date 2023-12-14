Dry Day trailer: Jitendra Kuma fights alcoholism, system to become corporator in comedy, fans say 'Jeetu Bhaiya rocks'

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor, Dry Day will start streaming on Prime Video from December 22.

The streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the next Amazon Original film Dry Day on Thursday, December 14. Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the comedy drama features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Jitendra plays Gannu, who must battle his alcoholism and the system for his and his wife Nirmala's unborn child and to fulfill his dreams of becoming the corporator in the small town Jagodhar. Nirmala is being played by Shriya, while Annu Kapoor plays the local politician. "When his wife makes a vow to abort their baby due to his alcoholism, Gannu, the biggest loafer of Jagodhar sets out on a protest to ban alcohol in his town all the while grappling with his own drinking habits", the film's official synopsis reads.

Fans reacted to the trailer cheering for Kumar's popular character of Jeetu Bhaiya from the Netflix series Kota Factory. One netizen wrote, "Jeetu Bhaiya rocks", while another added, "No one can beat Jeetu bhaiya in acting". "Sweety and Jeetu Bhaiya in a parallel universe", read another comment referencing Shriya's character of Sweety from the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Speaking about the film, director Saurabh Shukla said, "The movie is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film, aiming to entertain and enlighten the audiences."



Jitendra Kumar added, "Dry Day is a captivating blend of comedy and drama, offering a rollercoaster of emotions. It was an exhilarating experience playing the character of Gannu in the movie. Getting into the skin of this intriguing character was like adding a new skill to my toolbox. The character's struggle of defying all odds in pursuit of trust adds depth to the narrative of the film."



Shriya Pilgaonkar shared, “The experience of working on Dry Day has been wonderful and enriching in so many ways. It’s a film that will entertain you and emotionally strike a chord as well. I really enjoyed building that relationship between Nirmala and Gannu. The story of our film is all about the transformative power of love and it will also draw your attention to certain important societal issues. The writing is fantastic and I was most excited to film my first Holi song."

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, Dry Day will be streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi, and dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, from December 22.