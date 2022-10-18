Ajay Devgn wishes to expand Kaithi's remake Bholaa with a cinematic universe on the lines of Vikram

Kaithi, Bholaa, Vikram

With Kamal Haasan's latest blockbuster Vikram, director Lokesh Kanagaraj initiated his shared universe LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The ambitious franchise began with the 2019 crime-thriller Kaithi, and Vikram is the second instalment of the series. In future, Lokesh is expected to bring Kaithi star Karthi and Hassan together facing a bigger threat, Rolex (Suriya).

Ajay Devgn is officially remaking Kaithi as Bholaa and he has plans to expand the film with a universe on the lines of LCU. Recently, Devgn attended the trailer launch of Drishyam 2 with its cast and director. During the meet and greet with the media, the Runway 34 star expressed his plans for the future of Kaithi's remake. While interacting with trade expert Sumit Kadel, Devgn shared his plans with Bholaa, and the former wrote on his Twitter. "I Asked #AjayDevgn whether they will create a #kaithi - #Vikram like universe with #Bholaa - His answer was yes, we have a plan of something like that he said."

#Exclusive - I Asked #AjayDevgn whether they will create a #kaithi - #Vikram like universe with #Bholaa - His answer was yes, we have a plan of something like that he said.. https://t.co/CzgbP8bmSE October 17, 2022

If Bholaa clicks well, we can expect another franchise from Ajay. The actor is already headlining Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Singham. The 2011 actioner initiated a super-successful franchise that was followed by Singham Returns (2015), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Before Bholaa, Ajay will bring Drishyam 2 to the cinemas. The film's trailer was launched in Goa, the place where both films are set, on October 17, Monday. At the event, the Singham star Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original saying that people would find the former a fresh movie when they would watch the same.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you." Drishyam 2 releases in cinemas on November 18. On the other side, Bholaa is directed by Ajay himself, and the film is expected to release in 2023.